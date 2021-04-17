The journalist Beto Ortiz and Zaira arias, a former congressional candidate for Peru Libre, starred in a tense interview during the live broadcast of the Beto viz program, which airs on Willax TV.

The young representative claimed the journalist for having made fun of the condition suffered by her partner Abel Augusto Reyes Cam, candidate for Huánuco.

“Good evening to everyone. First Beto, I am very indignant. I wanted to tell you that you are miserable because it is not fair that you lie, defame and injuries in open signal. You said two days ago that the congressman elected by Huánuco, comrade Reyes Cam, has a problem, ”said the administrator.

Beto Ortiz immediately intervened and refused to rectify himself at that time. “Yes, he has a language problem. I will make the ratification at the time that I see fit, I do not need you to come. I’m not going to do it now, I will do it when I decide, ”said the journalist.

“Ah, you can defame, say that he is a drunk and until now you have not rectified yourself. So, I think you should do it now, because you are undermining the honor of a person who has a degenerative disease and does not deserve what you are doing, “he said. Zaira arias.

“If you have come to victimize yourself, if you have come to whine, I invite you to withdraw,” he replied. Beto Ortiz. “We are going to take a break because security is going to take the young lady because she won’t let me speak. Goodbye. If they come to bark, well the kennel will take it, “he concluded.

Hours after the incident, the journalist posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. There, Zaira Arias is heard saying: “We are going to win and your program and your person are going to have to retire!” . Then, they say: “Miss with the respect you deserve, please, leave”

