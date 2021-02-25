In Boca Juniors peace does not seem to exist. The Argentine soccer champion, who has just beaten Newell’s on the last date, tries to find harmony off the field, but that seems like an impossible job. In the world Xeneize, internal conflicts and the declarations of the protagonists always generate new conflicts. In this case, Another idol in the history of Boca came out to punish the players. And nothing was saved …

Is about Alberto Márcico, that in the last hours, not happy with the performance of some players in particular, he aimed and fired thick ammunition at Mauro Zárate, Sebastián Villa and Eduardo Salvio.

The former hitch, initiated in the Ferro de Carlos Timoteo Griguol, began his discharge: “All three are very low. I think at its worst since they’ve been in the club“, He said.

Beto Márcico with a photo of Juan Román Riquelme, after winning the 2011 Apertura Tournament. Photo: Clarín Archive.

In the interview with Boca de Selección on Radio Colonia, The Beto took his time to talk about Mauro Zárate, who came to the club in mid-2018 in the middle of a conflict with Vélez Sarsfield and never settled: “Zárate is an unknown player in Boca. In the sense that he had several opportunities. He is a player that giving him one or two games should be enough, it has to convince you. You don’t need 100 games, “he said.

He also aimed against one of the Colombians, who was a fundamental piece to get Miguel Ángel Russo’s first tournament in this second cycle in Boca, but then he declined: “I see Sebastián Villa as very individualThey give him the ball and he wants to dribble four or five, “he said.

In addition, the Corrientes referred to the legal problems he had during last year, when he was denounced for gender violence by his former partner, and removed from the first team by decision of the Football Council: “What happened to him could have affected him at the time, but then he had very good games “.

Alberto Márcico played for Boca between 1992 and 1995. Photo: Clarín Archive.

The former 10 of Boca did not save anything and this RAID of statements also touched one of the players who performed the most in the stage of Miguelito: “Salvio also had separated, that can have repercussions in the player”, affirmed Márcico. And followed: “But the footballer is used to putting personal problems aside, beyond that it affects you. When the player enters the court, he does not forget that, but he also does not forget to stop the ball, to dribble a guy or to score a goal“.

It is clear, in the last time the Xeneize It was not characterized by demonstrating tranquility outside doors, rather the opposite. The internal between the Council and the footballers, the bad individual performances and the last image of the defeat against Santos by Copa Libertadores, are still valid in the memory of the fan. But also from historical idols, who will not hesitate to raise their voices if they don’t like something …

