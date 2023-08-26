I raise. But it seems to be the decisive one: Everton insists on the Portuguese striker from Udinese and the closing of the deal really seems to be one step away. The English club has relaunched: after the first offer of 25 million plus bonuses, there are now 30 million euros on the plate. It seems like the winning move, which would convince Gino Pozzo and his collaborators to define the operation that the Friulian company had already thought of in June. Despite having eight offensive elements in the squad, Udinese would deprive themselves of the strongest striker, capable of going into double figures for two consecutive seasons, despite being targeted by physical problems, especially in the first. Beto is ready to leave immediately: now we need to see if he will be called up for the away game in Salerno tomorrow.