On Friday, February 19, the soccer player Beto da Silva shared with his Instagram followers the first official image of his wedding with the model and influencer Ivana Yturbe.

“From the first day until forever I will live in love with you. I love you ”, he assured in a romantic dedication to his wife. She, in turn, responded with a comment in the same post: “Forever, my love.”

Also famous like the singer Daniela darcourt, the Argentine model Poly Avila and the Brazilian soccer player Gustavo Hebling They reacted to the post with greetings and congratulations to the newlyweds.

The publication of Beto Da Silva was given two days after having contracted a civil marriage with Ivana Yturbe in Trujillo, in northern Peru.

As reported by the program Magaly TV, the firm, the link took place at the home of Congressman Richard Acuña and his partner Brunella Horna, a model and businesswoman, in a discreet ceremony attended by only 18 guests.

Previously, Ivana Yturbe announced that she would move to Trujillo with Beto Da Silva. The news came after confirming that he would not participate in the new season of This is War. At that time, the model stated that the wedding would be postponed for two more months due to the quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

However, it was Rodrigo González who exclusively presented the first images of the ceremony in his program Amor y Fuego.

