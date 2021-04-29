Beto Casella, conductor of Blessed (El Nueve, at 20.30) spoke, without turning, of the great triumph that his cycle has in terms of rating on the program that Jorge Rial premiered this year, TV Nostra (America, at 8.30 pm).

Rial debuted with TV Nostra last April 5 while Blessed It has already 15 seasons on the air.

According to the rating sheet, the landing of the former Intruder in that time slot did not alter in the least the number of viewers who follow Casella’s shipment.

“America has bad luck,” Beto risked, commenting on the marked result in his favor that the competition with Rial throws.

Beto Casella, host of “Bendita”: “Ours doubles direct competition for years”. Instagram photo.

“Whenever they put something in front of you …, ours duplicates the direct competition for many years”, declared Casella in La Once Diez / Radio de la Ciudad.

To put it with a metaphor, he argued: “We are like Nacional B, because we do not compete with El Trece or Telefé. But, for now, it would seem that we are doing better (than the Rial program).”

.Jorge Rial’s rating has been so elusive that, a few days ago, he himself preferred to ironize on Twitter about the results he is obtaining.

“But this is until they find him back,” Beto added. “Rial is a guy who knows a lot about TV and is well surrounded. It seems to me that America has a particularly bad luck, there are excellent professionals there.”

“He’s a little better now,” he added in reference to America and the rating. “It seems that something strange happened with that channel …”, left the mystery sown.

When asked about the secret of Blessed, which continues to have a loyal audience despite the passing of the years, the host pointed out that the objective of this format is “to try to inject a little bit of encouragement and little things higher up, so that we don’t all fall down”.

“There are people who are very bad. And not only the children. The adults, too. We continue to be a modest space for entertainment”, stated Beto Casella in reference to Blessed.

The adrenaline from minute to minute

When asked about the rating fever measured minute by minute, a practice that, on TV, reveals producers and drivers to the point of prompting them to cut a note on the fly, because it does not measure, or change to the air what they had prepared before sitting in front of the cameras, Beto gave an answer overwhelming.

“My producers are forbidden to say let’s get out of here, this doesn’t work,” he said. “I don’t care about anything (if it doesn’t yield): what we put in remains until closing, because there were people working there.”

Strictly speaking, the conductor of Blessed assured: “I’m not going to cut a report in half because it measured a point and a half, you have to trust your product”.

Beto Casella, against the tyranny of rating measured minute by minute. Instagram photo.

