He Real Betis He met his rival of the round of 16 of the Conference Leaguewhat will be the Vitoria de Guimaraes in a tie that will be played back and forth with the first game at Benito Villamarín on March 6 and the return in Portugal on the 13th of the same month. The schedules are still to be determined. This crossing has a historical precedent since both sets measured their strength in the 2013-14 season in the Europa League, since in their group stage they agreed and after which the heliopolitans were seconds, after the Olympique Lyonnais, precisely thanks to the Two triumphs that obtained against Vitoria and three draws to move on to the final sixteenth.

The first duel between Betis and Vitoria was played on October 24, 2013 in Villamarín and those of Pepe Mel with problems after losing to Getafe and Elche in LaLiga and plunged into a crisis that would end the descent of the team at the end of the season with 25 points. They played for Betis Andersen; Juanfran, Perquis, Amaya, Didac; Vadillo (Steinhoffer, m. 76), Lolo Reyes, Nosa (Nono, m. 63), Verdú; Chuli and Jorge Molina (Cedric, m. 70). While by Vitoria Douglas aligned; Ba, Kanú, Oliveira, Addy, Tiago, Malonga, André Santos, Olimpio, Russi and Matías. André, André, Plange and Tomané also played. The Portuguese team had been champion of the Cup of Portugal the previous year. The Central Ba drew a lot of attention for his physical corpulence and dominance, although he then had no positive experiences in LaLiga in Rayo and Deportivo. Frame Vadillo in the 50th minute as it served as a claim after recovering from his second long injury.

For the meeting of the fourth day in which Betis visited Stadium D. Alfonso Henriques de Guimaraes Nor had the Heliopolitanos raised their heads, who came after falling to Málaga and then lost consecutively to Barcelona, ​​Sevilla and Olympique Lyonnais. It was an intense match that was also marked by some incidents with local fans outside the stadium before and after the meeting with the local ultras. Frame Chuli in the lengthe to give the Betics the triumph that guaranteed them to take the step to qualify for the next phase. Then they played for the Verdiblancos Andersen; Juanfran, Caro, Jordi, Nacho; Nono, Xavi Torres; Vadillo (Cedric, m. 85), Verdú, Juan Carlos (Chuli, m. 80); and Braian Rodríguez (Jorge Molina, m. 61).

Now both sets will be measured with that memory and without players who remain in their templates since those times with the changes that have been produced. Betis is eighth in LaLig Seventh place in the Primeira League of your country.