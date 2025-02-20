02/20/2025



Updated at 9:25 p.m.





Betis will be in the draw of the round of 16 of the Conference League despite the defeat of this Thursday against the Gent (0-1) in the return of the play-off qualifier of the tournament. In the first leg, the team trained by Manuel Pellegrini had won 0-3.

The former Betic soccer player Ángel Cuéllar values ​​the match that took place this Thursday at the Benito Villamarín stadium.