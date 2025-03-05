



He Betis will face Thursday to Vitoria Guimaraes in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conference League. The team of Manuel Pellegrini He returns to the European competition after adding two victories consecutively in LaLiga EA Sports. After the press conference offered by the Chilean coach and Cédric Bakambu, the club has offered the list of summoned for the clash that will be played from 18.45 hours at Benito Villamarín.

The list of convened is composed of the following players: Llorente, Johnny, Bartra, Natan, Antony, Chimy, Abde, Bakambu, Ricardo, Adrián, Perraud, Altimira, Fornals, Isco, Sabaly, Aitor Ruibal, Fran Vieites, Jesús Rodríguez, Manu González and Mateo Flores.

The injured are not found in the call Marc Roca and The Celso and they are also absent from the same Cucho Hernández and William Carvalho -Not registered in this competition- and Héctor Bellerín. The last two have just received the medical discharge and, although they have already begun to train with the group, they are not yet physically to be able to be in the call.