A dream season is what Betis is experiencing, the team from the city of Seville lifted the Copa del Rey last Saturday, their first title in almost 20 years and now, with a complicated league closure ahead, they will seek to emulate the best season of their history getting the ticket to the next Champions League, something that although it is not easy, at least it depends on them.
Although Betis’ goals do not end this season, the club has very clear goals for next season, where they hope to be the great local and European protagonist, dreaming of titles again and for this they need a leading squad, which would lead them to seek a stellar signing, the signing of Isco Alarcón.
According to information from Sport, with the authorization of Pellegrini, Betis will move their signings for Isco as a free agent, a player that the Verdiblanco likes due to his ability to contribute in different positions and in whom they trust they can recover his best version as a footballer under the command of the Chilean coach. As for the player, the option of going to Betis is well seen, Alarcón considers that it is the best way to resume his career and why not, dream of being in the World Cup. The real obstacle will be the economic issue, since both parties will have to give a little.
#Betis #Isco #Alarcón
Leave a Reply