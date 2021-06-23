Football player Guido Rodriguez, who plays for Real Betis, could change of scene for the next leg market, and it is that the Arsenal team has asked for his services with determination. If given, the transaction would be around 80 million euros, so the Eagles of America they would take the 30 percent of the passThis is because they still have an amount for the player.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
However, the Béticos want to anticipate the sale of the Argentine midfielder in order to negotiate the percentage that corresponds to the azulcremas and have the full earnings. According to newspaper information ACE, Betis wants to buy America that 30% first, in order to keep the full profit of Guido Rodriguez.
“With information from Spain (Seville), at this moment there is no formal offer for Guido Rodríguez by Arsenal who is estimated to put 40 MDE on the entrance table for the Argentine, which would be beneficial for the eagles thanks to the 30% of the menu they still have. “, wrote the journalist Oscar Flores.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Romo, Mellado, Ibarra, Fabián and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Sansores, Escoboza, ‘Dedos’, Castillo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
America could add a big profit from the sale of Guido Rodríguez to Arsenal in England
By reserving a percentage of his letter, América would receive a record figure if the departure of Guido Rodríguez from Betis is specified.
Of course, this does not suit the high command of the Americanist team in the least, so they would not validate the option of the Betis to pay that percentage first and then sell completely to Rodríguez. According to the portal of Transfermarkt, the value of the midfielder is 22 million euros. The next few days will be key to determining what will happen to the soccer player’s next destiny.
Leave a Reply