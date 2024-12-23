He couldn’t leave Betis to the Christmas break with the best feelings after being unable to defeat the Rayo Vallecano at the Benito Villamarín (1-1) in the match of the 18th day of LaLiga EA Sports. Thus, a great opportunity was lost in Heliópolis to get closer to the sixth place occupied by Mallorca, which is now 5 points away.

Above all, the lack of effectiveness at the top is of concern, not the team’s play. Once again, Betis generated a lot in attack, especially with precise passes into Lo Celso’s space, but they were ineffective in front of goal. He could only score through Isco, from a penalty, but Vitor Roque, Bakambu and Juanmi missed very clear chances.

Be that as it may, Pellegrini is convinced that if the team continues in its good line of play, the goals will come. After the duel against Rayo, the coach has granted his players a week of vacation to disconnect from the competition at Christmas, be with the family and return with the batteries charged.

The return to work for the staff is specifically marked for the Monday December 30the day in which the footballers are summoned to once again place themselves under the orders of the Chilean coach and prepare for the cup match against the Huesca on Saturday, January 4, at 3:30 p.m., in El Alcoraz. After the Ko tournament match, the Verdiblancos will return to LaLiga on Saturday, January 11, at 4:15 p.m. to play in Valladolid against the bottom of the competition.