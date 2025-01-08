The Verdiblancos maintain their position of interest in the Brazilian while he advances with his agents Manchester United is considering offers from many clubs but the winger prioritizes leagues like the Spanish one





He Betis you want to narrow down your options Anthony until the Brazilian player makes his decision in this January market, either in these first stages of the transfer movements or in the final stretch of this window, which is expected to be hectic. …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only