He Real Betis will present allegations to the act of Alberola Rojas for the expulsion with direct red of its player Antony in the elong of the match against Getafe that ended with Verdiblanca Victoria 1-2. The legal services of the Heliopolitan club have studied television images and have developed a letter with which they intend that the Brazilian end is not sanctioned by the discipline committee for the next league meeting, which the Betics play this Saturday at Benito Villamarín before Real Madrid.

Antony was expelled, according to the collegiate from the meeting, “for entering behind an adversary without the possibility of disputing the ball, using excessive strength.” This wording of the act hinders the process of Betic allegations since it includes the term “without the possibility of disputing the ball”, something that is always penalized. The fact is that in the images it is not even clear if the Brazilian plays Juan Iglesias and if he does it is with the right leg shrunk.

Alberola Rojas, in fact, approached the area of ​​the action with the yellow card in his hand but changed his criteria to direct red in the last moments, surely influenced by his assistant. The Castilian-Manchego referee expelled Antony, who pointed to him that he was calm and that he went to see him to the VAR monitor, who had not touched him. However, he did not and confirmed his direct red.