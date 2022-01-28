The Gran Derbi of Seville continues, even weeks after the accident occurred. A Betis fan threw a PVC pipe at Joan Jordán, a Sevilla player who was hit but without major damage. Eventually, the copa del Rey derby was suspended, after Sevilla assured that such aggression prevented Joan Jordán from continuing. Betis, on the other hand, has launched a parallel investigation. In that report, Betis claimed, in a total of 23 pages, that Julen Lopetegui had told Joan Jordán to drop to the ground to postpone the match and play it without an audience.

Despite this, Betis, according to Marca, will not report the facts that Lopetegui would have done in the derby before the disciplinary commission. The complaint made by Betis was filed, but in the accusations to avoid the closure of the Benito Villamarín stadium. A document that, among other things, has outraged Sevilla: “We will not allow the honor of the Sevilla Fútbol Club professionals to be questioned. The only thing tried and proven is the deplorable fact that it happened,” he said. to the official media of the club José Castro, president of Sevilla.