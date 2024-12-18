He Real Betis will present an appeal to the Committee of Appeal of the Royal Spanish Football Federation to try to ensure that Chimy Ávila is released from the sanction imposed on him by the Disciplinary Committee and can play on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano in the duel that closes 2025 for the green and white. The Heliopolitan legal services will seek to get this federative committee to agree with them after seeing how Discipline did not take into account their allegations when drafting the Cuadra Fernández minutes.

The Balearic Committee referee indicated in his writing that the striker had committed a foul from behind and tried to give a second subsequent kick to Baena to show him a direct red card. Discipline He pointed out that the video shown as evidence by Betis does not serve to contradict what was written by the referee but the Verdiblancos are now pointing to Appeal to try to correct what they consider an injustice.

At Betis they are clear that they want to go as far as possible because they felt disadvantaged after this direct red card that all analysts understand as a yellow card and that conditioned their game from the half-hour mark.

In its resolution, Discipline assured that there was no manifest error in the Balearic arbitrator’s minutes and stated in the response letter that “in order to attack the veracity of the decisions recorded in the arbitration minutes, the appellant must provide the disciplinary body with adequate evidence.” and enough to demonstrate the existence of “a manifest material error” and that according to the referee’s report, «In the 34th minute the player (9) Ávila Caballero, Luis Ezequiel was sent off for the following reason: For making a tackle on an opponent from behind, knocking him down, without any intention of playing the ball and having the opposite as its object. Later he launches a second kick, this one without reaching him.









Betis requested that they declare the existence of a manifest material error in the drafting of the minutes, “because they consider that the action is not worthy of sanction, because the events did not occur in the manner reflected in the arbitration record,” but Disciplina answers. stating that “the videographic evidence presented does not provide any evidentiary element that could distort what is reflected in the minutes, and it is proven that Mr. Luis Ezequiel Ávila Caballero carries out the action described in the arbitration record, acting in a violent manner, without producing harmful or harmful consequences, in an action subsumable in article 130.1 of the Disciplinary Code of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. Therefore it proceeds reject the allegations madeand sanction the aforementioned player with a one-match suspension, in application of the provisions of article 130.1 of the Disciplinary Code, with the corresponding accessory fines, under article 52.3.