He Real Betis will face Vitoria de Guimaraes In the round of 16 round of the Conference League. The first leg will be played at the Benito Villamarín stadium next Thursday, March 6 while the lap will be at the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium on Thursday, the 13th of the same month. The schedules are yet to be determined. Thus avoids the Verdiblanco team to Chelsea in the draw held today at the UEFA headquarters. It is the second time that Betis will face Vitoria in its history after the double crossroads in the group stage of the Europa League 2013-14 which ended with two Verdiblancos triumphs. Now the Betics will seek to pass with the aim of reaching the final of Breslavia (Poland) of May 28.

Guimaraes is in the north of Portugal640 kilometers by car from Seville, and the stadium in which Vitoria plays has capacity for around 30,000 spectators, which expected a massive influx of Verdiblancos followers for this meeting. The Portuguese team is currently seventh in its league and changed its coach in mid -January for the bad results. In the conference, however, he does not know the defeat and ended the group stage as second with fourteen points, only behind the Chelseawith a balance of four wins and two draws, with thirteen goals in favor and only six against.

To reach this round of the round of 16, the Vitoria has overcome three previous phases in summer against Floria de Malta, the Swiss Zurich and the Bosnian Zrinjski before facing the league phase with the cell (which he won 3-1), Djurgarden (won 1-2), Mlada Boleslav (which he exceeded 2-1), Astana (1-1 away from home), St. Gallen (1-4 in Switzerland) and Fiorentina (1-1 in Guimaraes). However, in the Primeira League of Portugal Vitoria is not going through a good time after losing Rui Borgeshis coach, when he went to Sporting after the march of Ruben Amorim to Manchester United and had to say goodbye to his substitute Daniel Sousa on January 15 after having reaped four draws in a row and falling in the round of 16 of the Cup against Elvas . Replaced him Luis Freirewhich in recent times had directed the Ave. River. With this new 39-year-old coach, he has achieved a triumph against AVS (2-0), a defeat against Estoril (1-0) and draws with Arouca, Famaliçao and braga. Monday are measured to Port.

As for proper names, the Portuguese-Austrian stand out Handelwho plays as a midfielder, and the Croatian power station BorEvkovic as those with the highest market value. They have lost defense Alberto Costatransferred to Juve in January for 12.5 million, and to the extreme Kaio Silva, who left the Al-Hilal also mid-season for 9 million, as well as his young Pivotte Manu Silva, sold to Benfica for 12 million. In this way, it is in full reconstruction right now. The goal Varela acts as a captain. There are in the template Two Spanish players: The Albacete Óscar Rivas, who acts as a central, measures 1.93 and has previous experience in the Móstoles and Alcorcón; and also defense Mikel Villanueva, 1.90 and 31 with anterior baggage in Cádiz, Malaga or Nástic. Gustavo Silva is the top scorer of Vitoria, with eight goals this course. The rest is very distributed among players such as Tiago, Nuno Santos or Oliveira. The last eleven of the Portuguese team has been the following: Varela; Maga, Borevkovic, Villanueva, Mendes; Handel, Silva; Arcanjo, Samu, Santos; and Oliveira.