

03/13/2025



Updated at 10:55 p.m.





After overcoming this Thursday its round of 16 before the Vitoria Guimaraes Portugués (0-4 in the second leg), the Betis He already knows what his next opponent will be in the Conference League. Manuel Pellegrini’s team will face the Jagiellonia Bialystok Polish in the quarterfinals.

The Polish team has been imposed on Witch circle Belgian and now seek to eliminate Betis to be able to stand in the tournament semifinals. The first leg, played in Poland, resulted in 3-0. However, in the return the Belgians were insufficiently imposed by 2-0 without being able to avoid elimination.

The first leg between Betis and Jagiellonia Bialtok will dispute the Thursday April 10 In Benito Villamarín with start time still to be determined. The return duel will be held at the Stadion Miejski W białymstoku the Holy Thursday, April 17.

The Angolan striker AFIMICO PLULUis the great threat of Jagiellonia Bialystok. In the nine games that this campaign has played at the Conference League, he scored eight goals being the Maximum maker of the tournament in this edition. The Spaniards Jesus Imaz (with past in Cádiz) and Miki Villar (ex del Ibiza) are also some of the most determining players of this club that usually wears yellow and horizontal stripes and currently occupies the Third place in the Polish League only two points from the competition leader.