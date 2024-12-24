There are three points that separate both clubs, with the green and whites ninth and the whites fourteenth Pellegrini’s team has accumulated 94 consecutive games ahead of its eternal rival



12/24/2024



Updated at 6:02 p.m.





He Betis The calendar year 2024 concluded last Sunday with a draw at the Benito Villamarín against Rayo Vallecano (1-1). The team of Manuel Pellegrini 2025 will start with 25 points after the dispute of 18 days and occupying ninth position in the classification. These records allow you again, and for the third time in a row, finish the year surpassing the eternal rival, Sevilla, in the table.

The Verdiblancos surpass García Pimienta’s team in three points since the Nervionenses accumulate 22 points. However, in particular confrontations andThe white team maintained its advantage in 2024 with a victory (1-0) and a draw (1-1), both in Nervión.

Betis also surpassed Sevilla in the qualifying table when the year 2023 ended and when 2022 ended. Two years ago the Betis advantage in the table was thirteen points (24 to 11), while in December 2023 the difference was twelve points (28 by 16).

In total There are 94 consecutive days that Manuel Pellegrini’s team has accumulated, beating Sevilla in the classification. The Verdiblanco team with the Chilean at the helm has yet to overcome its eternal rival in a direct confrontation in LaLiga, since the current Verdiblanco coach has never achieved it (he did do so in the Copa del Rey). The next opportunity will be at the end of march when both clubs, in the midst of an institutional confrontation, meet again in this competition at the Benito Villamarín.