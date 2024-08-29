Straight

Betis, who had already beaten Kryvbas 0-2 in the first leg, completed their qualification to the main round of the Conference by clearly winning the second leg of the previous round at the Benito Villamarín. The Andalusian team will therefore be in the draw that will be held this Friday after winning 5-0 on aggregate. The match took place with the fans yearning for Nabil Fekir, one of the emblems of the team, who is in the United Arab Emirates finalising the details of his transfer to Al-Jazira. An operation in which Betis will receive a fixed fee of four million euros. At the same time, the club saves on the salary of the French world champion, who earns around seven million euros per season at Betis, with a contract until 2026. The transfer, which is not yet official, takes place as the Andalusian club considers that the player was already written off and was clearly in poor form after his serious injury in February 2023, which kept him out of action for almost a year. The end of the transfer window for Betis will be hectic this Friday.

3 Rui Silva, Souza, Ricardo Rodríguez, Héctor Bellerín, Llorente (Romain Perraud, min. 45), Johnny, Iker Losada, Rodri (Juanmi, min. 67), Abde (Fornals, min. 59), Sergi Altimira and Aitor Ruibal ( Assane Diao, min. 59) 0 Andrii Klishchuk, Yvan Dibango, Oleksandr Romanchuk, Rafael Bandeira, Timur Stetskov, Maxim Lunev (Daniel Sosah, min. 59), Denys Kuzyk, Oleksandr Drambaiev, Yurii Vakulko (Khomchenovsky, min. 71), Djihad Bizimana and Oleh Kozhushko Goals 1-0 min. 39: Aitor Ruibal. 2-0 min. 41: Abde. 3-0 min. 42: Abde. Referee Igor Pajac

Without Fekir, who was applauded by the fans in the eighth minute, the number on his shirt, Betis played with the usual rotations ordered by Pellegrini. A very different starting eleven to the one that drew against Alavés in the League. After having some difficulties at the start of the first half, where the Ukrainian team even had a great opportunity in the 14th minute, when Lunov hit the post, Betis satisfactorily resolved the tie in three magical minutes. Between the 40th and 43rd minutes, the green and whites scored three goals, most of them as a result of gross defensive errors by Kryvbas. Abde was the main protagonist by giving the first goal to Aitor Ruibal for Andalusia and then scoring two more goals. It is very important for Betis to recover the best version of the Moroccan winger, bronze medalist with his country in the last Olympic Games. His game, full of dribbling, speed and goal, was very good. The Kryvbas, meanwhile, melted in the caldera that was the Benito Villamarín.

There was not much else to report in the second half. Pellegrini made changes to keep all the players fresh for Sunday’s league game against Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Chilean coach also took advantage of the wide lead on the scoreboard to experiment with his team, such as placing Ricardo Rodríguez at centre-back for Diego Llorente, who was given a rest. Diao, a promising youngster from the Betis youth academy, came close to scoring Betis’ fourth goal with a couple of clear chances. As for the teams from the major leagues, Chelsea and Heidenheim (from Germany) will also be in the draw on Friday. Lens, from France, were eliminated. The Conference also changes its format and will be played as a league, although there will be fewer games. There will be six, with three games at home and three away from Sevilla.

