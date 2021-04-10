The Betis follow Rafa Mir closely. The Spanish forward has exploded in the last month, with six goals in five games including two doubles to Levante and Elche, and attracts the attention of numerous clubs among which is the verdiblanco. At Villamarín they will try to reinforce for next season.

Mir, born in Murcia 23 years ago, is on loan from Huesca by the Wolverhampton Wolves from England, an entity in which right now he has only one year left on his contract, until June 2022. Thus, and taking into account the pandemic market, you will not be able to ask for too much money.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of April 10, 2021

Its value on Transfermarkt is six million euros. Rafa Mir has so far scored 12 goals in 30 league games and three in which he played in the Copa del Rey. He played 10 games as an Under-21 international in which he scored five goals. Spiky (1.91), he is not lacking in speed and in recent times he is finding gunpowder.