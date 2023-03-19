Great season for Abde, both at the club level and at the national team level, remembering that the youth was part of the Moroccan group that was the fourth best national representative of the entire world cup. On the other hand, the winger trained at Barcelona’s La Masía is performing in a great way with Osasuna, every day he shows himself to be a much better trained footballer and it is expected that in the summer he will have plenty of offers on the table.
It is no secret to anyone that Xavi asked the club for the player to do preseason with the first team in the summer thinking that he can fight for a position. If this is not the case, the Moroccan will have many offers because his campaign has put him in the crosshairs of several teams from different leagues, one of them Betis, who hopes to be the first on the list and that is why he has already called to Barcelona.
Sport anticipates that the team from the city of Seville has informed Barcelona of its desire to sign Abde in the summer, being the first team to formally put his name. The béticos would have communicated to the culés that in the event that the Catalan club finally opts for the sale of the youth player, Pellgrini’s wish is to add him to his squad, for which they hope to be the first team to sit down to negotiate the purchase of the Moroccan man.
