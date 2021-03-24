Betis will shortly propose the extension of the contract to Aitor Ruibal, whose relationship in Heliópolis ends right now in June 2022. The little economic maneuverability and the fact of being also with other more urgent matters, such as the renewals of Mandi and Joaquín, have meant that the club and the agents of the extreme have not agreed on anything yet, but the two parties must be summoned soon.

Ruibal, who just turned 25, returned to Betis last summer after a loan at Leganés. A year in the First Division that gave the footballer a lot of experience, but that did not ensure that he would remain in the Verdiblanca squad. But a good preseason and the fact that there was no provision for more signings caused the Catalan to continue in the team waiting for an opportunity.

He did not have many in the first 11 days, when he acted in five games and only one of them as a starter. Since then, he has been one of the most used footballers in the team. Ankle problems separated him two games and against Levante he did not jump onto the field either, although Ruibal has been with an almost fixed place in the line-ups for several months.

His ability to work and versatility has caused him to play both on the right and on the left. Pellegrini came to use him as a side, because in Leganés he had acted as a lane, but the experience did not go well. So far, in 19 league games and two in the Copa del Rey, he has scored a goal and provided an assist.