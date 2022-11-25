Guido Rodríguez has been one of the best moves in recent years for Betis. The Argentinian midfielder joined the Seville team from the Águilas del América and since his arrival he won ownership and is today a fundamental piece of Pellegrini’s eleven. He has also earned a ticket to Scaloni’s Argentina team, both in the Copa América and in this World Cup.
However, today the contention generates few certainties within Betis and not precisely sports, but contractual. The player, who thanks to his performance has made a name for himself in Europe, being placed in the orbit of several of the best teams on the planet, complicates Betis’ planning, since it is not known if the footballer wants to continue within the club or A game of the institution is already beginning to be raised from their trenches, however, the Betics hope to define this soon.
With a contract until 2024, Betis will present a renewal offer to the Argentine as soon as he finishes his participation in the World Cup, the club will seek an express response from Guido, because in the event that this is negative, the intention of the team Spaniard is clear, transfer to the midfielder this winter or next summer and earn income, avoiding a free agent escape as soon as his contract expires. Rodríguez is valued at 30 million euros and if that figure represents his price, the Spanish club would receive 70 percent, since the remaining 30 belongs to América de México.
