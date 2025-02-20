02/20/2025



Titor Roque I could leave the Betis Before time. The striker is one of the clear objectives of the Palmeiras As the president of the Brazilian club revealed, and Betis, open to let the player out, Wait for Barcelona and Palmeiras to agree.

Titor Roque It was signed by Barcelona in January 2024 in exchange for more than 30 million euros in an operation that, with the variables included could bend this amount. The striker, with few opportunities in the Catalan team, arrived last summer to Heliopolis to have continuity under the orders of Manuel Pellegrini. He did it as assigned by keeping Betis the option of acquiring the property footballer paying 25 million euros for 80% of their rights.

With Betis, to date, he has played 31 official matches in which he has managed to write down Seven goals. The striker of 19 years, However, he has not met expectations and, for this reason, Manuel Pellegini has stopped including it in the starting team. It is for this reason that Betis does not rule out that the player ends up arriving before February 28 at El Palmeiras as long as this movement derives economic benefits for the club having ended the transfer early.

Betis, for the moment, Wait for Barcelona to communicate that he is negotiating with Palmeiras for what there must be a convincing offer. As reported South Canalthe Catalan team has already opened that door in the conversations with the Betic leaders. However, the economic claims of Barcelona are exegent and Palmeiras has to make a high offer so that the operation comes to fruition.









A limitation for pellegrini

Vitor Roque’s departure would leave Pellegrini with Bakambu and Chimy Ávila as the only options for the tip of the attack on the league league since Cucho Hernández, the last to arrive, is not registered in this competition in which Betis will look for this Thursday move towards the round of 16.

Manuel Pellegrini was asked Wednesday for the situation of Vitor Roque. The Chilean pointed out in the press room the following: «I see Vitor very focused on what he has to do. He is very young and is starting his career, has a wide margin of progress and works a lot. I don’t see it discouraged, competition is always good »