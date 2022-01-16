The match was suspended yesterday due to an incident that should not be repeated on the pitch. A fan, not to qualify it in a much more disrespectful way, threw the PVC of a flag at Joan Jordan’s head. The game stopped for almost an hour and the authorities decided to stop it permanently. Today at 4:00 p.m. the meeting will resume without an audience. A historical stain in what was being a period derby.
MEETING INFORMATION
where is the Real Betis – Seville? The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín stadium, Seville, with the capacity to hold 60,721 but due to the measures it will be held behind closed doors.
When and what time is Real Betis – Seville? The match is on Sunday, January 16 at 4:00 p.m. in Spain (9:00 a.m. in Mexico and 11:00 a.m. in Argentina and Chile).
On which TV channel can I watch Real Betis – Sevilla? The meeting will be seen in Spain openly through Telecinco. In Mexico, on Sky HD. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on DIRECTV Sports
Where can I see ‘online’ Real Betis – Sevilla? For those who prefer to watch it online, they can do it in Spain through DAZN. In Mexico, at Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on the DIRECTV Sports App and directvsports.com. And in the United States on ESPN App and ESPN+.
What was the last result between Real Betis and Sevilla?
The last time these two teams met was this season in the 13th matchday of the League. Lopetegui’s team won 0-2 away thanks to goals from Marcos Acuña and Héctor Bellerín’s own goal.
What have we been wearing so far?
The Real Betis The game started at a much higher pace than the one proposed by the Seville team. The Betis spent much of the 40 minutes that were played cornering Sevilla in their own area. A Chilean by Edgar was about to overtake the Verdiblancos who saw how their rival opened the can after an unbeatable definition by Papu Gómez. Finally, in the play prior to the incident, Nabil Fekir scored a great goal from the corner that will go down in derby history.
The Seville he was far from playing a great game. Julen Lopetegui’s men had numerous casualties, and his team noticed it too much. Really starting from an objective idea, the postponement of the match has come in handy, since they were being subdued by their rival. We’ll see if the Sevilla coach proposes a different game compared to what he showed yesterday at the Benito Villamarín.
LINEUPS
Real Betis: Bravo; Bellerin, Edgar, Victor Ruiz, Alex; Guido, William Carvalho; Channels, Juanmi, Fekir; Borja Iglesias
Seville: Shepherd; Montiel, Diego Carlos, Acuna, Rekik; Oliver, Gudelj, Rakitic; Ocampos, Rafa Mir and Papu Gomez
#Betis #Sevilla #postponed #schedule #watch #rest #game
Leave a Reply