Seville is going to witness the return of the Conference League, and with Sevilla eliminated from all competitions, Betis is the only team in the city that is still in a continental competition, and although to the pain of Betis, other than the desired Europa League, the Conference, can assure you a place in the Europa League the following year, which today is bought very expensively in LaLiga.
Therefore, for the Spanish, this will be a decisive match, in addition to the fact that the squad is at a critical point in the season, despite having victories, it seems that some players are not fully gelling, and joy is needed in Europe to alleviate bad streaks.
Match information
City: Sevilla Spain
Stadium: Benito Villamarin
Date: Thursday February 15
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can Betis vs Dinamo Zagreb be seen on television in Spain?
Movistar Champions League
How can Betis vs Dinamo Zagreb be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can Betis vs Dinamo Zagreb be seen on television in Mexico?
ESPN
How can Betis vs Dinamo Zagreb be seen on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cadiz
|
2-0 victory
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
1-1 draw
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
0-1 victory
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
Defeat 2-4
|
The league
|
Grenade
|
1-0 victory
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lokomotiva
|
2-2 draw
|
Croatian League
|
HNK Gorica
|
2-0 victory
|
Croatian League
|
Istra
|
1-0 victory
|
Croatian League
|
Lokomotiva
|
Defeat 0-3
|
Croatian League
|
Silesia Wroclaw
|
3-2 victory
|
Croatian League
Betis: Marc Bartra, Isco, Ayoze, Guido Rodríguez, Abner Vinícius all due to injury.
Dinamo Zagreb: They have no injuries or suspensions for this match.
Betis: Rui Silva, Bellerin, Pezzella, Sokratis, Miranda, Fornals, Jhonny Cardoso, Fekir, Marc Roca, Ez Abde and William José.
Dinamo Zagreb: Zagorac, Ristovski, Zivkovic, Perkovic, Ogiwara, Spikic, Misic, Baturina, Sucic, Hoxha and Petkovic.
Betis 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb. The Seville team needs this victory in Europe after having been eliminated from the Europa League, and by passing this tie they could reconcile with the fans.
