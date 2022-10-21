Betis vs Atlético de Madrid: : schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

This weekend, LaLiga has prepared three great games for us. Real Madrid will face Sevilla, Barcelona will face Athletic Club and Betis will receive Atlético at the Benito VIllamarín. It will be a match as even as possible, both teams will arrive at the match with 20 points. Here we leave you all the information of the party:
Date: Sunday, October 23
Location: Seville
Stadium: Benito Villamarin
Schedule: 16:15 in Spain. 9:15 in Mexico. 11:15 in Argentina.
Channel: In Spain by Movistar LaLiga. In Argentina on ESPN3 Argentina and Star + and in Mexico on SkyHD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
BETIS: 0 wins
ATHLETIC MADRID: 4 wins
TIES: 0 draws
BETIS: VPEVD
ATHLETIC MADRID: DVVVE
It remains to be seen if Canales will play the game against Atlético. Betis will appeal the sanction, but there is still no news about the situation. They are tied on points with Atlético. A victory at the Benito Villamarín would be a blow to the table.
Goalie: Bravo
Defenses: Miranda, Ginzalez, Pezzella, Rubial
Media: Carvalho, Guido, Joaquin
Forwards: Rodri, Borja Iglasias, Luiz Henrique
Despite losing the derby against Real Madrid, they have managed to recover. They have won in three of their last games in LaLiga and are in European positions. Also in the Champions League they depend on themselves to be in the elimination phase. They will play against Bayern Leverkusen next Wednesday. A defeat would make them stay out.
Goalie: grvic
Defenses: Reinildo, Giménez, Savic, Molina
Media: Lemar, Kondogbia, Witsel, Carrasco
Forwards: Morata, Griezman
Real Betis 2-2 Atletico Madrid. It will be a very close match between two teams with the same points.
