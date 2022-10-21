Betis vs Atlético de Madrid: : schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

Inform @The spar | The conversation between Mateu Lahoz and Sergio Canales, which led to his expulsion 💬

S: “Could you give one more minute”

M: “If you keep talking to me, I’ll expel you”

S: “If I can’t speak, then don’t ask me about personal matters anymore”

🟥 That’s when he expels him. pic.twitter.com/JKg0EG7BAA

