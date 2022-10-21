Saturday, October 22, 2022
Betis vs Atlético de Madrid: : schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2022
in Sports
This weekend, LaLiga has prepared three great games for us. Real Madrid will face Sevilla, Barcelona will face Athletic Club and Betis will receive Atlético at the Benito VIllamarín. It will be a match as even as possible, both teams will arrive at the match with 20 points. Here we leave you all the information of the party:

Date: Sunday, October 23
Location: Seville
Stadium: Benito Villamarin
Schedule: 16:15 in Spain. 9:15 in Mexico. 11:15 in Argentina.

Channel: In Spain by Movistar LaLiga. In Argentina on ESPN3 Argentina and Star + and in Mexico on SkyHD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere.

BETIS: 0 wins

ATHLETIC MADRID: 4 wins

TIES: 0 draws

BETIS: VPEVD

ATHLETIC MADRID: DVVVE

It remains to be seen if Canales will play the game against Atlético. Betis will appeal the sanction, but there is still no news about the situation. They are tied on points with Atlético. A victory at the Benito Villamarín would be a blow to the table.

Guido Rodriguez

Guido Rodriguez/Fran Santiago/GettyImages

Goalie: Bravo

Defenses: Miranda, Ginzalez, Pezzella, Rubial

Media: Carvalho, Guido, Joaquin

Forwards: Rodri, Borja Iglasias, Luiz Henrique

Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata / Socrates Images/GettyImages

Despite losing the derby against Real Madrid, they have managed to recover. They have won in three of their last games in LaLiga and are in European positions. Also in the Champions League they depend on themselves to be in the elimination phase. They will play against Bayern Leverkusen next Wednesday. A defeat would make them stay out.

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann/Socrates Images/GettyImages

Goalie: grvic
Defenses: Reinildo, Giménez, Savic, Molina
Media: Lemar, Kondogbia, Witsel, Carrasco
Forwards: Morata, Griezman

Real Betis 2-2 Atletico Madrid. It will be a very close match between two teams with the same points.


