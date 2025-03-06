The Villamarín. Always the Villamarín. The Betics House. The place where dreams are projected in green, white and green. The home in which what happens happens there is always a hole for hope. Where that is generated … Fidelity that passes from grandparents to grandchildren, from mothers to daughters. Where it is known so much what it is to suffer that the joys are worth double. The echo of the songs that defeated Real Madrid still resonates here. A genuflected giant before the wave of Heliopolis, who has been growing while burning the Kaa Gent, drowned the Royal Society and fulminated Getafe before accounting for the current European champion and looking at the continent with this look of ambition that gives him better and at the most appropriate time to receive the Vitoria. But everything must be demonstrated in the field, about that green in which Isco, Antony, Cardoso, Jesus and Company speak so well. And with the breath of Villamarín, everything must be easier.

Repeating a difference like Gante would be a dream for the Verdiblancos but Vitoria deserves respect. It was the second in the League phase, only surpassed by Chelsea. Undefeated and with excellent sensations. The issue is that the Portuguese have changed greatly when they lose their coach the movement of chips with the march of Ruben Amorim del Sporting to United. Rui Borges left, Daniel Sousa supplied him as interim and now is Luis Freire, who after a complicated January market in which he lost three headlines, has returned to his team stability with three draws and two wins in his last five games.

But Betis plays at home and that has to reflect it on the scoreboard. He does it before his people, who must be noticed at all times. It will jump into the field with superior players such as the aforementioned Isco, Antony, Cardoso or Llorente. There are no better in the rival, at least on paper. Händel stands out and the speed of those above. But Betis, if he wants to go far, must show that happiness to avoid Chelsea at the crossings has a tour, which will not only be a matter of celebrating luck but to confirm it with the passport to the rooms. Today this leap should not be closed but it can fit it, it is its goal.

Pellegrini will articulate changes, as is normal, in its rotation policy. It has the entire squad except for those still injured Lo Celso and Marc Roca and the non -registered Cucho Hernández and William Carvalho, as well as Bellerín and Ortiz are not yet physically suitable despite having returned to group training. Fran Vieites will be in the goal and variations are expected with the presence of Aitor, Natan, Perraud, Chimy Ávila and Bakambu in the initial formation. It is logical after the effort dedicated to overcoming Madrid and with the following duel against Las Palmas at the doors on the same stage.

Real Betis

Fran Vieites; Aitor, Llorente, Natan, Perraud; Altimira, Johnny Cardoso; Antony, Isco, Chimy Ávila; and Bakambu.

Varela; Maga, Borevkovic, Villanueva, J. Mendes; Händel, Tiago Silva; He packed, Mendes, Arcanjo; and Oliveira.

Nikola Dabanovic (Montenegro).

Benito Villamarín (18.45 / Movistar Champions League).

The support of the stands seems fundamental. It is clear that if the stadium is not filled, or if it is not even close to the usual figures, it will not have been a good management of the club beyond that it is logical that the members are passed through the box office for a date like this. Self -criticism always serves. Villamarín should be today a boiler, although it can also become it with 40,000 people but there are holes in the stands it will no longer be the same. Time does not accompany either. Not the time. Surely if the rival was Chelsea the pull would be greater. But what he likes is Betis, encourage his own and excite himself to win, to go around, to see himself in Breslavia in a dream final. There are many steps left, but as Pellegrini says, today the first one.

Actually, they occurred before because in the irregular group stage and in the qualifying solvent with the Kaa Gent he walked with enough to be in these instances but now is when Betis has to demonstrate that favorite poster that he had in summer and that is a tris of recovering it. With what he has in the template, with such a qualified coach and with such a remarkable hobby a cocktail is generated that if he laughs with ambition and with the desire not to stop this waterfall of joys can be unstoppable. In any case, when Nikola Dabanovic pite the start will only open the door at the first 90 minutes, another part will be next next week in Guimaraes. Today a step will take place or everything will be left for Portugal. But what are clear about the Betics is that the Conference hides the illusion of a title and the shortest way towards the return to Europe. And in that direction it is where everyone has to squeeze, all summoned for this afternoon at Villamarín.