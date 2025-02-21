

He Real Betis You already know that it is the Vitoria de Guimaraes His rival of the round of 16 Conference League After the draw held at noon this Friday at the UEFA headquarters. The Verdiblanco team could be measured to the Portuguese team and Chelsea, the first two sets of the League phase, and has touched the Portuguese block, seventh in the Primeira League and undefeated triumphs in the conference with four wins and two draws .

The qualifying, in double game, will live its meeting of Ida at Benito Villamarín Next Thursday, March 6, still to determine between 18.45 and 21.00, which are the stripes that the Conference League usually takes for its duels. Meanwhile, the return will be played on Thursday 13, with time to determine, in the stadium Dom Afonso Henriques of Guimaraes, north of Portugal.

A large influx of Betis fans are expected in the Verdiblanca visit given the near road (680 kilometers) and the capacity of the Portuguese coliseum, which can house More than 30,000 spectators. It will be the second time in official duel that Betis visits the Vitoria after the precedent of 2013.

Betis already knows the schedules of its following official meetings starting with the duel against Getafe this Sunday at 18.30 at the Coliseum and is pending a possible reprogramming of the clash against Real Madrid announced for Sunday March 2 at 16.15 Because whites play Champions with Atlético days later. Then they will play the first leg with Vitoria on Thursday 6. The next Heliopolitan match will be on Sunday, March 9, with schedule to be determined, against Las Palmas in Heliopolis. And later the return in Portugal on Thursday 13.