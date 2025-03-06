03/06/2025 at 8:58 p.m.





















Bad sensations for the result and the great difficulties suffered by a Betis that had to go to Portugal with a triumph even if it was minimal and not with this draw so open before the Vitoria de Guimaraes In the first of the matches of the … Eighth of the Conference. The Verdiblancos put themselves ahead through Bakambu, which was the most falling of the night despite that goal, but the Lusos matched on up to two occasions: one through Mendes and another with Nelson, which tied the goal of Isco badly managed by the group. A 2-2 that leaves the qualifier very alive and the Verdiblancos will have to win next week if they want to be a quarter-final team in the aforementioned European competition.

Thus they played VIEITES Suspense Why is it so difficult to have a safe goalkeeper in Betis? He does things so rare that it looks like a Geyperman. Aitor Good A constant bass was Nuno Santos, who took him out of his place too much. At least he attended Isco in 2-1. Bartra Approved Neither fu nor fa in a duel marked by the lack of defensive forcefulness. Portugal will require much more. Natan Suspense He showed two faces in a crucial appointment such as this: a well-placed back and another surpassed by Nelson in 2-2. Perraud Approved He was a great center to Bakambu that the Congolese did not put, although that is never news. Johnny Approved Blurred in the first half and something better in the second. But his gasoline should serve to win. Altimira Suspense He suffered more than Mother’s Day. Neither Carbure was back or vertical in the core as the team asked. Broken. Antony Good Ultramotivated in its private marathon, with more kilometers than a neighborhood brotherhood. But today he found a prize. ISCO Remarkable Everything after his boots is better. He does and undoes at will. The 2-1 is to put it in the faculties. What a great goal. Jesús Rodríguez Good The gold child always tries. Always one more. And another, and another. Always derail the rivals. Bakambu Good The man of the night. They canceled a goal, it was a Pilón hammer and scored. Stick and clamorous error. Fornals Suspense Betis worsened with his entrance because he did not understand his role in the field. Worrying. Matthew Approved It did not close rows well when Betis obtained the advantage. More European experience. Abde Suspense No one knows what it was about him. Chimy Ávila Suspense His contribution, seeing the fifth for leaving the goalkeeper’s leg, is unworthy of a team like Betis. Pellegrini Approved His team had to go to Guimaraes winning and everything he put did not work.











