Bad sensations for the result and the great difficulties suffered by a Betis that had to go to Portugal with a triumph even if it was minimal and not with this draw so open before the Vitoria de Guimaraes In the first of the matches of the … Eighth of the Conference. The Verdiblancos put themselves ahead through Bakambu, which was the most falling of the night despite that goal, but the Lusos matched on up to two occasions: one through Mendes and another with Nelson, which tied the goal of Isco badly managed by the group. A 2-2 that leaves the qualifier very alive and the Verdiblancos will have to win next week if they want to be a quarter-final team in the aforementioned European competition.
Thus they played
VIEITES
Suspense
Why is it so difficult to have a safe goalkeeper in Betis? He does things so rare that it looks like a Geyperman.
Aitor
Good
A constant bass was Nuno Santos, who took him out of his place too much. At least he attended Isco in 2-1.
Bartra
Approved
Neither fu nor fa in a duel marked by the lack of defensive forcefulness. Portugal will require much more.
Natan
Suspense
He showed two faces in a crucial appointment such as this: a well-placed back and another surpassed by Nelson in 2-2.
Perraud
Approved
He was a great center to Bakambu that the Congolese did not put, although that is never news.
Johnny
Approved
Blurred in the first half and something better in the second. But his gasoline should serve to win.
Altimira
Suspense
He suffered more than Mother’s Day. Neither Carbure was back or vertical in the core as the team asked. Broken.
Antony
Good
Ultramotivated in its private marathon, with more kilometers than a neighborhood brotherhood. But today he found a prize.
ISCO
Remarkable
Everything after his boots is better. He does and undoes at will. The 2-1 is to put it in the faculties. What a great goal.
Jesús Rodríguez
Good
The gold child always tries. Always one more. And another, and another. Always derail the rivals.
Bakambu
Good
The man of the night. They canceled a goal, it was a Pilón hammer and scored. Stick and clamorous error.
Fornals
Suspense
Betis worsened with his entrance because he did not understand his role in the field. Worrying.
Matthew
Approved
It did not close rows well when Betis obtained the advantage. More European experience.
Abde
Suspense
No one knows what it was about him.
Chimy Ávila
Suspense
His contribution, seeing the fifth for leaving the goalkeeper’s leg, is unworthy of a team like Betis.
Pellegrini
Approved
His team had to go to Guimaraes winning and everything he put did not work.
