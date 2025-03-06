03/06/2025



Updated at 2:00 p.m.





He Real Betis This Thursday faces a new continental commitment. And, with a view to delaying his journey in the UEFA Conference League, those of Manuel Pellegrini face the Vitória de Guimarães In these eighths, whose first leg will take place in Benito Villamarín, from the 18.45 hours and with the arbitration of Montenegrino Nikola Dabanovic.

Verdiblancos arrive at this clash after win four of his last five games (0-3 in Ghent, 3-0 to Real Sociedad, 1-2 in Getafe and 2-1 to Real Madrid), with the exception of 0-1 defeat against the Gent. For its part, Vitória links five undefeated consecutive gameswith two triumphs (2-0 to AVS and 1-0 to the Pia house) and three draws (0-0 against the family, 0-0 against the sporting of Braga and 1-1 against Porto).

A new step on the road

This first clash of eighths before Vitória will be the new challenge that those of Heliopolis face in its European career of this course, where they aspire to get as far as possible. Once again, Pellegrini will have a good number of casualties, such as Marc Roca, Lo Celso, Bellerín, Cucho Hernández and William Carvalho (These last two for not being registered at the Conference). On the contrary, the Chilean coach Recover Abde.

Betis and Vitória have already seen the faces previously, on the occasion of the group stage of the Europa League 2013/14. In the clash that both teams played in Villamarín, the score was 1-0 local victorywith goal by Álvaro Vadillo.

Update Updated 13 minutes ago

13:45 Good afternoon!!! We begin with the live at the end of the palm tree of the match corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conference League that will be played by Real Betis and the Vitória de Guimarães. We will review the last -hour news of both teams, we will offer you the lineups, the meeting with the best comments of our editors and the postparty with all the statements of the protagonists.

