The increase in the ABDE percentage up to about 30 percent, for sections, and the savings of the premiums and the salary of the footballer, not only until June but with previous concepts, keys to the benefit for the departure of a transfer



02/28/2025



Updated at 6:00 p.m.





He Betis Value the march of Titor Roque in around six million euros for their coffers for direct income in the form of economic amounts and rights of Abde as well as in the release of the high salary part that the player had guaranteed until the end of the season and some previous quantities, as well as the pending premiums. This part is saved by the Verdiblanco Club by a current substitute who had fallen to third place of the preferences in the front position for Manuel Pellegrini Behind Cucho Hernández and Bakambu and who had requested to leave by joining not only the desire of the Palmeiras to hire him but that of Barcelona to immediately recover the investment he made a year ago seeing that the Brazilian’s price was falling with his exhibition in LaLiga losing his newly turned 20 years. The player spent a medical examination yesterday in Seville prior to signing his contract with the Sao Paulo team, where he is expected tomorrow.

Betis calculates that this movement of Departure from a transfer is encrypted between five and seven million euros. The percentage now obtains by ABDE is close to 30 percent per sections. That is, if it is sold for a capital amount, this percent is reduced for Betis but if it is made in figures that are considered normal given the current price of the Moroccan, 23, will be 25 percent.

In addition, Betis saves not only the tab of Vitor Roque from here to June taking into account that it is one of those who charged and was participating less, but also some concepts of previous months and the premiums, so that the final amount increases for their interests after having obtained a performance of 33 meetings, seven goals and two assists.

Meanwhile, the player did not exercise yesterday and did not enter the list of summoned for the match against Madrid, as is logical. Pellegrini He said in the press conference that «18 players have left and I have not commented on any reason why they leave or do not go, so I do not comment with him either. He is 19 years old and in Barcelona he could play little and here, a lot. I was progressing in the logical progression of every young player such as Assane, Jesus and all who begin in professionalism.