ELEVEN OF THE BETIS

The big question was whether Borja Iglesias it would come to be a starter or not. And the answer is negative. Pellegrini does not want scares, which for the moment keeps it on the bench and bet on Juanmi. The other surprise is the relief in defense: Víctor Ruiz removes Bartra’s position.

Betis line-up: Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Víctor Ruiz, Álex Moreno; Guido, Channels; Joaquin, Fekir, Tello; and Juanmi.