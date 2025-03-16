Betis wants the Champions. It is to put out one of those fields in which these awards are won. The fifth place this year has a special flavor and there is Villarreal, for now. The yellow still have a game to play (against Espanyol), the … Verdiblancos won in ceramics by 1-2 but right now sends the particular average. But it has reduced a difference that seemed impossible. The fifteen of fifteen has its most epic day in Leganés. His moment of agony with a happy ending. As he did a few years ago in Elche. A comeback that is a statement of intentions towards the Champions League, towards that fifth place. It doesn’t matter the fatigue by the Conference, it doesn’t matter if the first part is to forget, it doesn’t matter if everything is against the 2-0 score. There came a second major part to turn everything with goals from Isco, penalty, Bakambu and Cucho Hernández. Three points that are worth gold, which add up to 44, which are worth holding a streak that had not arrived with Pellegrini and point up, always forward, as it has done throughout the Chilean stage, blessed the day on which he was hired in Heliopolis, and that already exceeds Lorenzo Serra Ferrer as the coach with the most triumphs in the first.

Because the day he put himself in Chinese and knew how to translate it into his soccer language, to his ability to turn everything, to his positive wave with a choir of thousands of Betics in the stands to celebrate what his team was doing in this Happy Half in the south of Madrid. Because the illusion is dressed in green with a team that is capable of so much, that it is believed that you can, who knows that he will do so and that he has arguments to knock anyone who puts himself ahead.

At the start, as happened in Valladolid, Betis was better in everything but on the scoreboard. At the break it was reached with 2-0 on two occasions isolated from the Leganés while the ball, arrivals and the feeling of danger was more in the Boots of Antony and Isco than in the blue and white. But nothing came out in that section. And that which began with an ABDE ride taking advantage of a rosier error that the Moroccan did not take advantage and with a very high pressure of the Heliopolitans to restart play again and again looking to put Dmitrovic in trouble. Antony and Isco like and sought and make Betis have a positive feeling leaving his rival breathless. In such a way that Isco arrives in the area with a measured pass from Antony but does not shoot but he wants to leave it to Cucho but his service-control is not good.

Those of Pellegrini cook the plays opening a lot and taking risks, something that is finally revealed as a recklessness when Abde goes back and Natan is too confident before Raba, losing the ball. The action becomes a ride with Llorente as the last man. The Madrid is conditioned for being warned and it shows. Body and seem to take the ball but Raba stir on the floor, the shub and shoot alone before Adrián, which can do more. The 1-0 gives the game an unexpected stage.

Antony reacts with a good ball to Isco in the second stick but the auction of this one goes high. The Leganés is comfortable back by plugging the shots of Cucho and Abde and seeing how Antony looks for spaces to generate danger but does not get the goal or really disturb. And in that situation it is when Raba makes the second after another counterattack and takes advantage of Juan Cruz’s service, with Llorente Drawed Breaking the out of play and static Adrián without sending in his small area. A 2-0 that is a very hard result for what is seen and that will force Betis to give another more aggressive face to disagree that has come to Leganés for the fifth place and not to fall into a supposed plain.

It demonstrates the Betis that is in the game as soon as I get out of changing rooms with a Fornals action arriving from behind after an Antony pass. That raises its people, who sings for football. Cissé chases Isco throughout the field and that is noted by the Verdiblanco game, lacking in greater freshness and fang. Raba is injured just after another play in which Natan already made Llorente crazy. Pellegrini wants to modify the course of the game and makes a triple change: Sabaly for Aitor, Bakambu by Fornals and Jesus by Abde. The effect is immediate because the first ball that plays the Congolese striker Vien from a bad control of Dmitrovic, which makes him a penalty in the small area. Isco transforms it into a goal and the 2-1 paints a new scenario full of illusion.

The party must be another but the greenish costs to tame what comes between interruptions and lack of continuity. Goal canceled the premises outside Sergio and Clara Occasion of Jesús Rodríguez who, after a cut, shoots with the left very centered. Llorente still does not offer safety sensations and Bartra leaves. Soto Grade forgives Rosier’s expulsion for an entry about Natan to the desperate one that was the second yellow.

And the 2-2 arrives in an unexpected and direct action. Bartra hits him with tremendous hardness from 40 meters. An impressive trallazo that forces Dmitrovic to stretch but without catching the ball, which falls loose and there is Bakambu to finish off the tie empty the tie. There is a quarter of an hour and the game is already, now, for Betis. And that Thursday’s greenish wear could take its toll but the changes gave another air to the team and now is when it must show that it is superior to overcome and win.

And the against Bakambu arrives, which prolongs for Antony, the center of it is accommodated by Isco and falls to Cucho to shoot a spectacular volley that makes the 2-3. A standing, outstanding, capital. To make history, to know that this Betis wants Champions. Then Carvalho returned a few minutes to keep the game, Adrián gave the scare with a late exit against Miguel and the Betics celebrated each career of Bakambu and Jesus to hold the 2-3 and with Ovation to Isco for that triumph so spectacular that he sends the Champions League as his goal this year.