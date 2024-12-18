He Betis He went to training this Wednesday morning on the pitch of the Benito Villamarín, a few minutes after the bomb was dropped, which was no less destructive because it was expected, of the announcement of the breaking of relations at an institutional level by Sevilla. What the green and white team is preparing in parallel to this whole crisis between clubs is the sixth and final day of the league phase of the Conference League, in which Pellegrini’s men cannot afford anything other than beating HJK Helsinki this year. Thursday at the Benito Villamarín at 9:00 p.m.

Betis trained in the green and white coliseum with the usual absences of Fornals, Marc Roca, Bellerín, Carvalho, Mendy and Rui Silva. Isco has also joined her, who remains on the sidelines of the group at the start of the session, but according to reports from the green and white club, they are seeking to reduce the burden on the Malaga native so that he is at full capacity on Sunday in the game against Rayo on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. It is remembered that Coín’s team already competed against Barcelona and Villarreal, for a quarter of an hour in each match, and little by little he will accumulate more minutes, but not in Europe as he is not registered.

In that event against the Vallecas team, Fornals is also expected, whose load control will be carried out so that the Castellón native returns to the competition. In the case of the Portuguese goalkeeper, Rui was not ruled out for the very important event that the Green and Whites have to seal their passage to the round prior to the round of 16 of the Conference, but it remains to be seen if this new absence prevents the Portuguese from being able to complete the list.

Homegrown players like Elyaz Zidane and Dani Pérez (who may be called up for Europe) have joined the Heliopolitan discipline, beyond the more than usual presence of other young talents such as Mateo Flores and Jesús Rodríguez, fully integrated into the green and white team and at the disposal of a Pellegrini who has addressed to his team to talk about the importance of the confrontation against the Finnish team that the Betic team must face this Thursday at home.