He Betis It is the first team that has managed not to fall into the offside trap against the Barcelona in the stage of Hansi Flick. The German coach’s tactic in the Barça team of playing with the defense very advanced to make his rivals see their attacks cut off due to an illegal position is well known and in the previous 21 matches he managed to have their advances canceled in this way at least once. . However, last Saturday at the Benito Villamarín it was Manuel Pellegrini and his coaching staff who imposed their strategy with the superiority in the center of the field, the filtered passes of Lo Celso, Mateo or Chimy and the speed of Abde, Vitor Roque or Assane in the attacks.

Thus, Betis left the duel against Barcelona with a zero in this statistic, aware that it was a point to value in their duel against the Catalans. This is how Pellegrini himself remembered it in the previous ones: «Everyone realizes that advanced defense and they prepare it but then it has to be done on the field. If they are leaders it is for a reason. You have to know who you are playing against and then the returns change. This is full of videos and games and you can review it but you try to do it and the teams surpass you.

To date it had been the Celticwith two, the team that had suffered fewer offsides in the league duels against Barcelona. And the one with the most was Real Madrid, with twelve. Alavés had eleven and the list is completed with Valencia (7), Athletic (5), Rayo Vallecano (4), Valladolid (4), Girona (7), Villarreal (7), Getafe (7), Osasuna (10) , (3), Celta (2), Las Palmas (5), Mallorca (11) and Betis (0). In this way he managed to thirteen rival goals were disallowed for this circumstance.

Barcelona is the team that most often causes rivals to go offside. In LaLiga, 107, which is more than double that of any team in the five major European leagues.









In the Champions League he also maintained this strategy, leaving the Monaco offside on six occasions, as did the Stade Brestoisand at Young Boysin seven, plus three of the Bayernaccording to data offered by Mundo Deportivo, with goals disallowed for both teams.

The starts of Abde, with one-on-one against Iñaki Peña, or Vitor Roque, with the penalty caused in the action with De Jong, were key to the fate of the match. Also other counterattacks or attacks taking advantage of the advanced defense to filter passes and break the advanced Barça line on several occasions during the clash.