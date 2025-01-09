The initial plan of Betis with Iker Losada is that the season ends in the green and white discipline under the orders of Manuel Pellegrini. The Galician’s lack of minutes in recent times does not alter his situation in his first campaign as a Verdiblanco after being hired from Ferrol Racing for 1.8 million euros and sign a contract until 2029. It is the message that the club has conveyed to the footballer himself, who also values ​​his learning and his growth in the squad and will go hand in hand with Betis in any decision that is made. take regarding your future.

The Betic sports management has express confidence in Iker Losada and even the player himself. Manu Fajardo He has put the Galician as an example of a signing that Betis has to make in this phase as a young footballer who can evolve and offer performance and added value to the entity. Others like Altimira or Chadi Riad They fulfill this profile that Heliópolis wants to continue cultivating. Furthermore, from the locker room his attitude and predisposition are praised every day, while Pellegrini values ​​his versatility on the attacking front.

Many First Division clubs and almost all the Second Division leaders have approached the IG Dreams Football agency and Betis to explore the possibility of getting Iker Losada on loan in this January market, especially after verifying that after the recovery of Isco and with the fixed presence of Lo Celsusthe Galician has been losing prominence after a phase in which Pellegrini did bet more on his presence on the field. So, Losada hasn’t played for a monthsince he intervened for 45 minutes in the cup match against Sant Andreu. Their last league match was Real Sociedad – Real Betis. And in the Conference League he was not registered. In total he has played 585 minutes spread over fourteen games, in which he has assisted a goal.

In this way, the current approach with Losada is that it does not come out in January but there are still weeks of market and the parties They don’t close the door to that in the final stretch of this window new developments occur if there is a need for chips by the club, for example. The fact is that Betis wants to reinforce several positions and only has one place available, which is the number 17 that he left Rodri after his departure to Qatar.









«I don’t have the minutes that any footballer would like, but I am super happy because I know that I am growing, working and improving. It’s not easy for anyone to come to Betis from the Second Division and play all the minutes they want, but I’m not going to throw in the towel because it doesn’t suit me. I do not consider the option of leaving. I am very happy there in Seville, I want to continue working and I want to continue counting when the coach needs me. They trust me and I have a contract until 2029. My only mentality now is to grow within Betis and return that trust. I can only think about Betis because I fit perfectly there in the style of play and the way of doing things,” Losada said recently in an interview at the Faro de Vigo.

Betis is looking for a nine in the market but also for a player who can stand out from the right wing instead of Assane and in that sense the signing of Anthony in a complicated negotiation with Manchester United. The positions of midfielder and left back are also looked at, but behind the priorities set in the search for more goals, as well as the departures of Bakambu, Juanmi or Ricardo Rodríguez and taking into account that other sales may occur such as that of Rui Silva.