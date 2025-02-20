They are not being easy weeks for Titor Roque. The Betis player has not so far met the expectations that were presupposed to him and his performance continues to fall each day. The last episode that the striker has starred has been during the round of 16 Conference League. The player started as a starter against the Gent and started the very active match, participating in the pressure and arriving with relative ease to the Belgian area. However, in the face of goal, the player is still fought with the goal.

And not only that, the Brazilian was expelled by direct redafter review in the VAR, for a stomp in Brown’s ankle, the author of the visiting goal. In this way, Roque will not be in the round of 16 with the Verdiblanco box, since the usual thing in this type of actions is that he receives two sanction matches. In fact, this was what happened to Gio Lo Celso when he was expelled during the visit to Mlada Boleslav in the group stage.

The player left the pitch with his head down and receiving the mood of his Antony compatriot and of coach Manuel Pellegrini. The Chilean is presented with a problem in the lead, since he only had the Brazilian and Bakambu registered in the Conference League in this position.

Support of yours

After the defeat of Betis against the Gent This Thursday, Pellegrini attended the media and wanted to support his striker: «I think that Vitor should not reproach anything of his delivery. I have not seen the expulsion. He tried to look for his goal with excess anxiety. He had three hand in hand that he could not convert. He is going through a moment of uncertainty and we must try to support it ».









About eThe future of the striker He said the following: «I cannot confirm that neither he nor any is going to stay. It is part of the squad and has our confidence. I hope you stay with us and lift your settlement. There is nothing to reproach him regarding his delivery. These are moments that players pass and see if they are able to overcome it. We can criticize the excess anxiety, but delivery and desire demonstrated them. He is 19 years old, he is starting. He has an excess pressure and we will help him to overcome this moment ».

And it is that Palmeiras is very interested in getting with Vitor Roque. The Brazilian club has already addressed Barcelona and in the offices of Benito Villamarín to learn about the situation of the footballer.

He also wanted to get his face for his partner Marc Bartra In a mixed area: «Sometimes I think we forget how young it is. On a personal level I love him a lot because he is a boy who makes himself loved. He lacks the goal that a striker looks so much. I hope you can stay until the end of the season.