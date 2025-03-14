The Heliopolitan club publishes a photo of its captain celebrating the victory against Vitoria accompanied by a green heart after the announcement of Luis de la Fuente



03/14/2025



Updated at 13: 13h.





The non -call of ISCO for the official meetings of the Spanish team before the Netherlands in the next league stop has been one of this Friday’s surprises, day after the great success of Real Betis with its pass to the quarterfinals of the Conference League. The Malaga midfielder shone again in that encounter but his great moment has not been enough for Luis de la Fuente to cite on this occasion.

The national coach has justified this decision in the great payroll of midfielders who now has with Zubimendi, Casadó, Baena, Mikel Merino or Pedri but has left an player out with an outstanding level like Isco, who with 32 years wanted to resume his presence in the national team.

Given this circumstance Betis himself has reacted on social networks since he has used his X profile to publish a photo of Isco celebrating his goal against Vitoria accompanied by a green heart, as a sign of support to his captain.

This decision of the national coach, in any case, benefits the Betic plans since Isco can rest in the two weeks of break to prepare the derby against Sevilla on June 30 at the Benito Villamarín stadium.









In addition, in addition to celebrating the call of Jesús Rodríguez with the Sub 21, the next Betis tweet has been dedicated to Diego Llorente With the slogan “Titan”. The central is another of the players who could perfectly go with the absolute selection, especially now with the casualties of Laporte, Vivian and Pau Torres but from the source Aha opted by the young Real Madrid Asencio.