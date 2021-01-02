The derby between Real Betis and Sevilla FC comes as the highlight of the first day of 2021 in LaLiga Santander, with the Betis team touched in the physical and mental. Benito Villamarín will host the ‘great derby’ this Saturday after a previous move in Seville, with news about the possible suspension of the match due to a coronavirus outbreak in Betis. “We are convinced that the derby is going to be played,” said Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach, in the preview. The game was not moved from its scheduled date, with Betis in the middle of the test until announcing at the last minute the positives of Joaquín, Guardado and Montoya, in addition to the case of Álex Moreno. Thus, Sevilla, on a good run of results, will have the option of consolidating the Champions League zone on the lawn of their neighbor and rival and incidentally give Betis a death blow. Meanwhile, Manuel Pellegrini’s men ended the year with the bad face of the defeat against Levante, showing the shortcomings of a team that is not there to fight for the upper zone. Now, the Betic team also receives another setback with the coronavirus, with the faith that the derby will make it draw strength at a critical moment.

The Betis-Sevilla of LaLiga Santander matchday 14 is played on Saturday, January 2, 2021

Betis-Sevilla on matchday 17 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga



Betis-Sevilla can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the most important news.

