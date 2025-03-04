03/04/2025



This Thursday, March 6, at 18:45, the round of 16 of the Conference League will take place between Betis and Vitoria de Guimaraes. The match will be played at home, at the Benito Villamarín stadium, and the club is confident that more than 40,000 fans go to support the team with the current rhythm of sale of tickets and activations.

The team led by Chilean Manuel Pellegrini arrives on a good streak in LaLiga, With three consecutive victories, including the last against Real Madridthird in the classification. With these results, Betis has reached sixth position with 38 points. For its part, the Vitoria de Guimaraes accumulates several games without losing in the Portuguese League, has reacted, having won the most recent against Casa Pia. Currently, it occupies the seventh place in the Portuguese championship with 35 points.

As for the most recent precedents of Betis against Portuguese teams, the closest was precisely against the Vitoria de Guimaraes, in the UEFA Europa League group stage. On that occasion, The Verdiblanco set won both in the first leg and in the return for the same result (1-0)which leaves good feelings for a possible victory that drives the team in the European ranking and in its dream of reaching a continental final.

The only previous confrontation of Real Betis against another Portuguese team was before the Benfica In the 1982-1983 season, where he fell in both games by the same score (1-2). However, that happened more than forty years ago, so a victory this Thursday seems feasible and obliged not to compromise the European objective. After Isco’s brilliant performance against the meringues and good performance of Antony, Betis shines and wants more.