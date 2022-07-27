In the next 4 months, Diego Laínez is playing for his place in the World Cup. The Mexican winger comes from a season of terror with Betis, where between inactivity due to injuries and lack of confidence from the coaching staff, he practically sat on the bench the whole year and there were entire months in which he did not even add minutes.
For this reason, both the club and the Mexican player consider that it is in the best interests of both parties to release him this summer, where the most viable option could be a transfer. Although it seems that this route is inevitable, Diego is the one who is lengthening the walk, because he is not convinced by the clubs that have him in their sights.
It seems that Diego’s future is in Spain, something that the player does like, what generates doubts are the clubs that are looking for his loan, which are teams whose main objective is to avoid relegation. Laínez would like to reach a club with greater pretensions in the year, however, the only teams that probe his arrival are Almería, Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca to a much lesser extent, whose task is to save himself and little else, a situation that leaves Laínez unsatisfied .
