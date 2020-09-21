Antonio Cordón, Betis sports general director, does not fear the possible departure of Brazilian Emerson in this final stretch of the transfer market despite Barcelona’s interest in strengthening his right-back. In an interview with Canal Sur Radio, Cordón made clear his position on Barça’s hypothetical intention to re-fish the player: “Emerson’s theme is that he is a Betis player. We consider absolutely nothing. Like any club in the world, we would look at an extraordinary or irreplaceable offer. Currently impossible. This subject is specified in the contracts. On that side we are calm. “In this way, Betis maintains its position that it is impossible for Emerson to go to Barcelona this summer.

Antonio Cordón also reviewed other current issues of the verdiblanco team, such as the future of Loren, who did not enter the last Pellegrini call: “What Pellegrini said is absolutely right. It was the circumstance why he was not called up. He is one more player in the squad and we are happy for him. Whether offers come or not, we are not going to be talking about what happens inside. club. It’s not my way of acting or working. “

He also had an impact on the construction of the squad: “I’m not focusing exclusively on the issue of signings. It is a part of the club, for everyone, for the Betics, at this time it is the most important thing, but we are not focused on this alone, but on growing in classes, in mentality and in growing at the level of work. I am very concerned about the general growth of the club in all these matters. The market for all the clubs is being very complicated. “

Asked about the need to sign a left back, it was clear: “I am calm. All the positions we have folded except one. We are prepared that when we have the option to do this situation we are prepared. We have a technical secretariat that has been working for a long time, we would have to put our hands on our heads if it were not like that. This is a function of the economy, within this situation what I have clear is that the player who comes has to be committed, to make pineapple and strength and players that add, that is the main thing, that he joins the group and we have a staff as balanced as possible “.