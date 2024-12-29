

12/29/2024



Updated at 7:08 p.m.





Betis returns to training action this Monday, December 30 at the Luis del Sol sports city, to continue with said practice on both January 31 and 1, given that they have beyond the entrance of the stadium ahead of them. New Year’s the first of the commitments set for 2025, which is to beat Huesca in those round of 32 of the Copa del Rey in a match set for Saturday, January 4 at the El Alcoraz stadium. A match in which the Betis will play for a direct pass to the round of 16 of said competition.

In this way, the Verdiblancos will return to the grass this Monday while the Betic sports management continues working on future entries as soon as there are departures within the squad it manages. Pellegrini. It is expected that the Chilean coach will initially speak with his players in this return to exercises in which little by little Betis will recover troops that it had been missing.

For example, it is expected that both Bellerín and Marc Roca will gradually integrate the training sessions that Betis has planned for the month of January. Thus, Betis will not only prepare the match against Huesca that will be played at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday the 4th, but will also grease the machinery for the return of the league competition scheduled for Saturday, January 11, the date on which that Valladolid – Betis is scheduled at the Nuevo José Zorrilla.

However, we will have to wait until January 19 to see the doors of the Benito Villamarín open again in an official event, on the 20th day of the domestic tournament, in which Betis will host Alavés starting at 2:00 p.m. , same time assigned for the next league date, with that Mallorca – Betis that will be played in Son Moix on Sunday, January 25 at 2:00 p.m.