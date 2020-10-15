Real Betis Balompié and Coosur have reached an agreement whereby the oil brand will continue to be the main sponsor of the entity’s basketball team for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons. The presentation ceremony took place today at the House of the Province of Seville and was attended by the mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas; the former international basketball player Isa Sánchez, general director of Planning, Facilities and Sporting Events of the Junta de Andalucía; and the top officials of Betis, who expressed their full support for the club.

The mayor stressed that Coosur Real Betis “has proven to be competitive” and expressed the will of the City Council to “always be united to this type of project” because “Seville cannot be understood without its basketball team.” Espadas recalled that the Sevillian basketball franchise was about to disappear, so he wanted to “thank Betis for their bet” and also the main sponsor, Coosur, “for repeating”, so that the Seville fans can “enjoy the sport in such a tough year. “

Isa Sánchez, as a representative of the Junta de Andalucía, highlighted, for his part, this “important collaboration between a large company and a large entity”, before “thanking Coosur for betting on Andalusian sport”. The president of Real Betis, Ángel Haro, pointed out the “additional value of this type of agreement” and wished “that the year will be a good one in terms of sports”, while the head of the basketball section, Fernando Moral, highlighted “the support to the Guillén family basketball, “which owns the company,” for having taken the step forward even in times of pandemic. “