

01/07/2025



Updated at 4:03 p.m.





He Real Betis He has recently rejected an offer from Sporting de Portugal to loan the goalkeeper Rui Silva until the end of the season. The Heliópolis club has indicated that it does not intend to let its goalkeeper go on loan despite the fact that it included a purchase option and that it only contemplates a possible transfer for amounts exceeding eight million euros. In any case, the conversations remain open between both clubs waiting for them to make progress in this winter market.

Rui Silva ends his contract with Betis in June 2026 and his departure is one of the income options for the green and white club in this January window. At 30 years old, he is one of the players on the squad for whom capital gains can be achieved given that he arrived at Heliópolis as a free agent in 2021 after concluding his contract with the Grenade.

As A Bola progresses, the interest of Sporting of Portugal It is true to achieve the transfer but Betis rejected this option immediately to move on to a new scenario of conversations based on a definitive transfer or the Betis guarantee of being able to have an income due to the departure of Rui Silva.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper already declared last summer that he would like to play for a “big” team in Portugal and his return to the national team has given him greater prominence. In recent weeks he has not been able to play with the green and white team due to a shoulder injury that occurred in the warm-up prior to the game against Barcelona. The prominence of Fran Vieites, who has played in the last few games, also leaves Betis calm about that prospect, as well as the option of incorporating Alvaro Valles in the near future, either this January or in June as a free agent.