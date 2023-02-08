Seville, Spain.- The Real Betis reinforces its presence in Mexico with the opening of its second permanent training academy for young soccer players in this country, in Queretarowhich joins the one that already works in Mexico City to transfer its methodology, its values ​​and its brand to this nation within the club’s international expansion project.

Real Betis Academy Queretaro It will be in operation for at least the next four seasons and will offer “great opportunities for football growth”, as well as education in values, to future talents in this Mexican city and its surroundings, the Royal Foundation said in a statement on Tuesday. Betis Football.

It will take place in two new soccer fields that are going to be built in the Mexican city with respect for the environment, in line with the ‘Forever Green’ project, Betis’s environmental program.

In this area, the club specifies in its letter that it already has ‘Forever Gree’ allies in Mexican sports, since Abejas de León, a team from its National Basketball League, bears the name of the environmental sustainability platform on its shirts del Betis and transmits the values ​​of this program with awareness actions.

The North American market “is strategic for the international expansion of the club,” highlighted its senior executive (CEO), Ramón Alarcón, who indicated that this new headquarters, together with those of Mexico City and Arizona (United States), “adds to the great commitment and deployment that the Real Betis in the area, with international sports projects and ‘Forever Green’”.

the academy of Queretaro is launched by the hand of Worldwide Soccer, an entity that visited the Andalusian capital for its official presentation, and will welcome players from 5 to 18 years old, who will train under Betis standards and methodology, taught by Mexican coaches from grassroots football that, previously, will have been formed by coaches from the Sevillian club.

In addition, the statement explains, part of these young footballers will be able to travel to Seville to carry out the individual training program ‘Inside Betis’, with training sessions at their facilities and other activities.

“In Mexico we are very passionate about soccer and, through Andres Guardado, also from Real Betis, we are delighted to bring the values ​​and methodology of the club to Querétaro. We want the children of our city to become béticos”, affirmed the person in charge of this new academy of the Verdiblanco team, Jéssica Velázquez.

With her, according to Ramón Alarcón, ‘Real Betis Academy’the club’s global grassroots football development program, already has “twenty-two international projects”, with offices in the United States, Mexico, Egypt, Algeria, Zimbabwe, El Salvador, Venezuela or Georgia, and the participation of more than 1,500 children. girls and young soccer players.