LaLiga has released on Tuesday the salary limits of the first and second division teams once all the operations made, both in tickets and outputs, in the Winter market of the current 24-25 championship that closed on February 3. The entity presided by Javier Tebas is taking this matter to the last seasons and, given the transparency that is being carried out with this type of data, these numbers of all clubs have been usually published every time the souks are finished Incorporate or sell to players.

Regarding the Real Betisat the end of the winter market in February 2025 and taking into account the data of the end of the summer souk in September 2024, the Heliopolitan entity It has reduced its sports template cost limit (LCPD) by just over 600,000 euros. Specifically, the Verdiblanco Club has been able to spend 108,990,000 euros after the summer market, to be able to spend 108,387,000 eurosa total of 603,000 euros less difference.

Remember that Betis’s winter souk has been moved. Were signed Cucho Hernándezin property up to 2030 from Columbus Crew of the North American MLS, and the Brazilian Antonyassigned until the end of this campaign by Manchester United. In the chapter of Departuresthey have abandoned the discipline of the first Betic team Rui Silva, Assane, Juanmi and Iker Losada.

This is how LaLiga explains the sporting cost limit

LaLiga explains on its official website how the LCPD is calculated and the aspects that must be taken into account to do so:









This sports template cost limit is the maximum amount that each club/SAD can consume during the 2024/2025 season after the summer market (and for the next winter market), and that includes spending on players, first coach, Second coach and physical trainer of the first team (registered template according to article 38 of the budget development standards). This limit also includes spending on subsidiaries, quarry and other sections (non -registered template, as defined in article 38 of the budget development standards).

The concepts that are included in the cost of registered and non -registered sports template are: fixed and variable salaries, social security, collective premiums, acquisition expenses (including commissions for agents) and amortizations (amount of purchase of the players accused annually depending on the number of years of the player’s contract).

Each club or SAD proposes to LaLig The financial stability of the club.

The request processed by a club/sad of its cost limit of the sports squad does not always correspond to its maximum limit. A Club/SAD can request the limit that it deems appropriate to deal with its sport expenses budget, provided it does not exceed its maximum limit. It should also be clarified that the application of the cost of sports template cost does not imply that it will be consumed in its entirety.

The sporting cost limit can be increased in the conditions and with the procedure established in Title III of the Club and SADS Budgets Budget Standards.