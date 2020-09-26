Real Madrid will face this Saturday at Benito Villamarín (9:00 p.m.) a new complicated start with their visit against Betis, a rival who has also choked recently and can boast of having been the last to defeat him in LaLiga Santander. On March 8, Zinédine Zidane’s team fell 2-1 in the Verdiblanco fiefdom, leaving a very gray image and losing the leadership to the benefit of FC Barcelona. Then came the stoppage due to the pandemic and a return to the competition in which the Madridistas did not fail again to be crowned champions.

Hours: what time is the Betis-Real Madrid ?

He Betis-Real Madrid of the 3rd round of LaLiga Santander this is played Saturday, September 26, at 9:00 p.m. at Benito Villamarín. Real Madrid signed good minutes while the ‘gasoline’ lasted, but then showed certain offensive problems that have once again questioned the ability of his ‘punch’. In his second consecutive away game, he will have a Betis that his new coach seems to have settled behind after last season conceded 60 goals to be the second worst defense after Mallorca (65).

Television: how to watch live on TV the Betis-Real Madrid of LaLiga Santander?

The meeting between Betis and Real Madrid on the 3rd day of LaLiga Santander It can be followed live on Movistar LaLiga 1. The green-and-white team, unlike its rival, had the opposite effect of that victory before the break and did not take advantage of it as reinforcement, fighting to avoid relegation almost to the end, which caused the launch of a new project, Manuel Pellegrini at the helm, but with few tweaks.

Internet: how to follow online the Betis-Real Madrid of LaLiga Santander?

If you want to follow online the Betis-Real Madrid of LaLiga Santander you can do it via As.com. On this website you will have a live update minute by minute in which you will not miss anything that happens from an hour before the start until the end. When it’s over you can read the chronicle of the match, see a video summary, the spades of each player and the best post-hoc analysis.