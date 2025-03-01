



He Betis and Real Madrid They play this Saturday, March 1, their league match corresponding to the Championship 26 Dayan encounter that the Ancelotti team arrives second in the classification tied for points with the leader Barcelona.

The white team is presented in the Benito Villamarín After disputing the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Real against Real Sociedad, so the Italian coach can introduce news in his initial eleven and more considering that next Tuesday he has to receive Atlético in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Whites, however, cannot be distracted because they are immersed in the fight for the league title and need to add the three points not to get off the race for the championship. Whites travel to Seville after their victory in the previous day against Girona.

Betis is a dangerous team for Madrid. The Andalusians, who aspire to get into Europe, will look for the three points with Antonyto which competition has not imposed punishment for its expulsion with direct red on the last day, in which those of Manuel Pellegrini left Getafe.









Ancelotti also has an important decline, that of English Bellingham, who will fulfill the second of his sanction matches after his expulsion in the duel against Osasuna in the Sadar, where Munuera Montero showed him the direct red.

Benito Villamarín’s stands are expected to present a full to wrap their team on Saturday.

Betis schedule – Real Madrid

The attractive Betis – Real Madrid, a game that is played this Saturday in the Benito Villamarín and corresponding to day 246 of the League, it is scheduled for 6.30 pm. A match in which the Verdiblanco stadium will present a full.

Where to see Betis – Real Madrid

The clash between Betis and Real Madrid can be seen live on television through the broadcast of the Movistar Laliga channel. Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the meeting of the 26th day of the League through the website of ABC.ESwhere readers can find at the end of the encounter the best chronicle.